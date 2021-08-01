Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $17,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $831.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

