Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Insperity worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 143,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

