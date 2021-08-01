Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $107.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
ITGR stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 24.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 189,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Integer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 18.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
