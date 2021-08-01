Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $107.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

ITGR stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 24.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 189,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Integer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 18.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

