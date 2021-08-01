Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of IDN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Intellicheck by 90.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

