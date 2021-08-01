Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

IBKR stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,150,308.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $37,887,200 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

