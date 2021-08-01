Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 567,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $37,887,200 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.