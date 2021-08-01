Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 426,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,839. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

