International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

IP opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

