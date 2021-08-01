Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPI opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

