Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 8,911 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.07% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCB. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

