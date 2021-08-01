Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $154.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

