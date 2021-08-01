Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

