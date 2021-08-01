Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

