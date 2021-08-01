Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 625.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

