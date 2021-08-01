Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Investar reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 41,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,934. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

