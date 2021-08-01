Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 15,000 shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of IES opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.55. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £115.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

