iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 93,969 shares.The stock last traded at $119.24 and had previously closed at $119.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

