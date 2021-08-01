iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 843,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.12 on Friday. 7,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

