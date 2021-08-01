iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMT opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000.

