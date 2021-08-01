iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

CRBN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.48. 13,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $168.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.