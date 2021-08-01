iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,019. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.