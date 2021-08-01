iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

