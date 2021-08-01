iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $201.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

