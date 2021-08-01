iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. iStar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,397. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

