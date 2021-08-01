Italo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $21,446.95 and $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00102852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00136032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,983.28 or 1.00290599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00841285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

