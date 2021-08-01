Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0149 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $799,297.82 and $6,644.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

