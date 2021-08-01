James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 1,361 ($17.78) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a 1-year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.04 million and a PE ratio of 82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,285.28.

In related news, insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64), for a total value of £11,475 ($14,992.16).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

