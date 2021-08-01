James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 1,361 ($17.78) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a 1-year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.04 million and a PE ratio of 82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,285.28.

In related news, insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64), for a total value of £11,475 ($14,992.16).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

