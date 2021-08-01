Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

