Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,905 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

