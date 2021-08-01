Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,283 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.