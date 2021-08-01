Jane Street Group LLC Invests $424,000 in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51.

