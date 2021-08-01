Jane Street Group LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ingles Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

