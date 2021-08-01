Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $57.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $57.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 110,220 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

