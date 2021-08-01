JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.20 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €24.20 ($28.47) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA:DEC opened at €23.00 ($27.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.21. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.