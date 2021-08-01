Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $20.54 on Friday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

