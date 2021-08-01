Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $106.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.