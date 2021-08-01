Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.