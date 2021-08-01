JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 821,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

