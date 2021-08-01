John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $15.94 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.