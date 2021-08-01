Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

