Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of JOSMF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

