JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.98.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

