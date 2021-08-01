JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,722.15. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.