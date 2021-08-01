JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.65.

Shares of SU opened at C$24.56 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

