JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 270

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.59) on Friday. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

