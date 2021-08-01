JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $213.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.47.

FIVN stock opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

