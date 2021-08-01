Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $54,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

