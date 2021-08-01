Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 31,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

