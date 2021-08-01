KAR Auction Services (KAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAR stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

