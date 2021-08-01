Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

